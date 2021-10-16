Week 9 Roundup: Wayne rallies past ‘Boro; Centerville tops Fairmont in OT; Eaton, Piqua move to 9-0

Feldman threw for 126 yards with three touchdowns and Evan Ruzzo added 127 yards rushing for Springboro (4-4, 3-3 GWOC).

With Springfield’s loss at Miamisburg, Wayne and Centerville will play for at least a share of the GWOC title Friday at Wayne.

At halftime Wayne welcomed 12 new members to its athletic hall of fame, headlined by class of 2011 stars Braxton Miller and Travis Trice II.

Aaron Schetter (wrestler, 1988 class), Jim Sherard (former athletic director), Kyle West (track and football, 1971 class, track and volleyball coach), Bob Crabtree (track and cross country coach), Demoye Bogle (track, 2010 class), Jordan McPherson (track, 2007 class), Dennis Snider (soccer coach), Anthony Ferraro (basketball and baseball coach), Caren Aiple Taylor (basketball, 1977 class) and Lisa Graue (basketball, 2004 class) were also honored.

Other Games

Centerville 28, Fairmont 21, OT: Emable Wakilongo bounded into the end zone on a 10-yard run in overtime and Centerville (7-2, 5-1) stuffed the Fairmont (5-4, 2-4) possession to hold on for the win. Wakilongo finished with two touchdowns and Chase Harrison threw for 166 yards with a passing and rushing TD. Drew Baker led Fairmont with 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Male’k Hillon added 109 yards on the ground with a score.

Northmont 40, Beavercreek 0: Malachi Staffney recorded a pair of rushing touchdowns, A.J. Conti added a pick-six and Davion Richardson and Nathan Schommer each had a rushing score to pace Northmont (3-5, 1-5).

Eaton 19, Valley View 7: After being blanked through three quarters, unbeaten Eaton (9-0) scored three touchdowns in the final three minutes to stun Valley View (5-3) and claim the Southwestern Buckeye League West Division title outright. Aiden Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown with 44 seconds remaining and Christian Reyna sealed the win with a pick-six. Williams also passed the 1,000 rushing yard milestone for the season.

Brookville 35, Oakwood 34: Sammy Dafler racked up 157 yards rushing with a touchdown, Tim Davis added two TD runs and Grady Lamb and Keegan Mehr each had one score to lead Brookville (7-2). Stephen Lauterbach connected with Max Parker for three touchdowns and Keon Wright added two TD runs for Oakwood (3-6).

Marion Local 24, Coldwater 21: Kevin Partington nailed a 23-yard field goal as time expired to give unbeaten Marion Local (9-0), the top ranked Division VII team in the state, the win and at least a share of the Midwestern Athletic Conference title.

Piqua 49, Butler 14: Jasiah Medley rumbled for 193 yards and touchdowns and unbeaten Piqua (9-0) claimed at least a share of the Miami Valley League Miami Division title. Bryson Roberts tacked on two TD runs for Piqua. Luke Seibert had a rushing and a passing TD for Butler (4-5).

Sidney 35, Stebbins 20: E.J. Davis ran for 195 yards with two touchdowns to help Sidney (6-3) rally from an early Stebbins (5-4) lead. Donavin Johnson and Martez Harris added one rushing TD apiece. Sidney will play next at Xenia in the regular season finale with the MVL Valley Division title on the line.

Troy 24, Greenville 13: Donnie Stanley and Nick Kawecki each had a touchdown run and Devon Strobel scored on a punt return to lead Troy (5-4). Brock Short paced Greenville (2-7) with 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Graham 47, Ben Logan 35: Eli Hollingsworth threw for 339 yards with four touchdowns to go with 74 rushing yards and a TD for Graham (5-3). Eli Jacks caught two touchdowns, finishing with 100 yards receiving, and Zack Vanscoy and Ben Sells added one TD catch apiece.

Lebanon 24, Milford 20: Adam Sherick tossed a pair of touchdowns to Zane Duning and one to Seth Meyers to lead Lebanon (2-6). Sherick finished with 180 yards through the air, Braden Kay added 165 on the ground and Duning hauled in seven catches for 117 yards.

Milton-Union 48, Northridge 6: Milton-Union rolled to a statement win in a game both teams entered with undefeated records in Three Rivers Conference play. The win clinched at least a share of the TRC title for Milton-Union (8-1).

Preble Shawnee 48, Ansonia 34: Unbeaten Preble Shawnee (9-0) clinched at least a share of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference title with the win.