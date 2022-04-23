BreakingNews
Amber alert issued for Springfield 7-year-old, missing since this afternoon
West Michigan ends Dayton’s six-game winning streak

Dragons catcher Mat Nelson is hit by a pitch during Friday night's game against West Michigan at DayAir Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
56 minutes ago

The Dayton Dragons’ six-game winning streak came to an end Friday night in a 10-3 loss to West Michigan at DayAir Ballpark.

Alex McGarry hit a two-run homer and Allan Cerda a solo homer for the first-place Dragons (9-4). But the strong pitching that had been present during the winning streak had an off night. The Dragons lead Fort Wayne by 1 ½ games and the Whitecaps by two games. The Tincaps’ game Friday was postponed.

Connor Phillips (1-1) allowed five runs on three hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and threw 95 pitches. Myles Gayman allowed two runs in relief and the lead grew to 7-3. The Dragons have allowed 10 runs or more in three of their four losses.

West Michigan (7-6) starter Ty Madden (1-1), Detroit’s No. 6 prospect on MLB.com’s list, allowed one run in five innings and struck out five.

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
