West Michigan ends Dayton’s six-game winning streak

Alex McGarry hit a two-run homer and Allan Cerda a solo homer for the first-place Dragons (9-4). But the strong pitching that had been present during the winning streak had an off night. The Dragons lead Fort Wayne by 1 ½ games and the Whitecaps by two games. The Tincaps’ game Friday was postponed.

Connor Phillips (1-1) allowed five runs on three hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and threw 95 pitches. Myles Gayman allowed two runs in relief and the lead grew to 7-3. The Dragons have allowed 10 runs or more in three of their four losses.