What to know about Katie Moon, Olympic champion pole vaulter who spent two years at UD

Three years ago, Katie Moon (née Nageotte), who spent two seasons on the Dayton Flyers track and field team before transferring to Ashland University, won an Olympic gold medal in the pole vault in Tokyo.
Moon, 33, will seek to defend her gold medal on Monday when the women’s pole vault competition begins in Paris. The event starts at 4:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The final will take place at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Here’s what track and field fans should know Moon:
First Olympics: In 2021, Nageotte, then 30, cleared a height of 16 feet, 1 inch to beat Anzhelika Sidorova, of Russia, and Holly Bradshaw, of Great Britain, who won the silver and bronze, respectively.
Nageotte, a first-time Olympian, became the third American woman to win the pole vault at the Olympics. Jenn Suhr won in 2012. Stacy Dragila won in 2000.
Ohio native: Moon is a 2009 graduate of Olmsted Falls High School, southwest of Cleveland.
Moon won the Division I state championship in 2009 at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, clearing 12-8, which was then a state meet record. She finished second at the state meet a season earlier as a junior.
UD history: As a freshman at Dayton in 2010, Nageotte finished 17th in the pole vault (12-9½) at the NCAA championships at the University of Oregon’s legendary Hayward Field. It was the first time a Dayton vaulter had made it past the NCAA regional. She also won the Atlantic 10 Conference indoor and outdoor championships that season.
As a sophomore in 2011, Nageotte finished second in the A-10 indoor championships and fourth in the outdoor meet.
Ashland history: After leaving UD, Moon won two Division II national championships in the pole vault at Ashland University. She set a school record that still stands (14-6¾).
Moon told the Akron Beacon Journal in 2023 she fell into “a really bad mental spot with vaulting” while at Dayton. She transferred to Ashland for a “change of scenery,” the paper reported.
Personal best: Moon’s vault of 16-2¾ (4.95 meters) is the fifth best in world history. She set that in June 2021 at Hayward Field.
Yelena Isinbayeva, of Russia, set the world record of 5.06 meters in 2009.
Qualifying again: Moon earned a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team by finishing second at the U.S. Olympic trials in June with a vault of 15-6¼.
Cleveland this is for you pic.twitter.com/L5R0fRzWPP— Katie Moon (@ktnago13) July 26, 2024
