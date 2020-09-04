Where are they now: Catching up with last 10 Reds’ first overall draft picks

2020: The Reds drafted high school outfielder Austin Hendrick in June with the 12th overall pick. With the minor-league season cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, he’ll have to wait until 2021 to make his pro debut.

2019: Left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo was the seventh overall pick. He had a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances in his first season in pro baseball and is part of the group training at Prasco Park.

2018: Third baseman Jonathan India, the No. 5 pick, is also part of the player pool in Mason. His batting average stands at .259 after two seasons in the minors.

2017: Right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene, the No. 2 pick, is 3-8 with a 4.95 ERA in two seasons. He hasn’t pitched in a game since 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery but progressed well enough in his rehab to join the player pool in Mason.

Nick Senzel, of the Reds, swings in the first inning against the Tigers on Opening Day on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

2016: Outfielder Nick Senzel, the No. 2 pick, started a rehab assignment in Mason on Tuesday. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 19. He made his big-league debut in 2019 and has hit .255 in two seasons.

2015: Catcher Tyler Stephenson, the No. 11 pick, made his big-league debut July 27 and homered in his first game but then was optioned back to the alternate site. In five minor-league seasons, he’s a .263 hitter.

2014: The Reds released right-handed pitcher Nick Howard, the No. 19 pick, in June 2019. He was 8-9 with a 5.55 ERA in five minor-league seasons. He then signed a minor-league deal with the Kansas City Royals but became a free agent after the season. According to Baseball America, he signed with the Royals again in March.

2013: Ervin could make his Mariners debut this weekend. They start a three-game series at home against the Rangers on Friday.

2012: The Reds released right-handed pitcher Nick Travieso, the No. 14 pick, in June 2019. He was 32-25 with a 3.57 ERA in six seasons in the minors. He missed the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of a shoulder injury. According to his Twitter page, he signed to play with Cangrejeros de Santurce in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 1.

2011: Right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson, the 27th overall pick, has a 14.54 ERA in five appearances with the Reds this season. He has a 5.12 ERA in 99 appearances over the last five seasons.