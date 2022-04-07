Williams-Jeter adds second assistant to her staff at Dayton

George Washington, a former assistant coach with the Texas Longhorns, has joined the staff of new Dayton Flyers women’s basketball coach Tamika Williams-Jeter.
UD announced the hire Thursday. Williams-Jeter made her first staff announcement Tuesday, adding Bryce Agler as an assistant coach.
“I’m so excited to be a part of the University of Dayton family,” Washington said in a press release. “UD has a tremendous basketball tradition, and has always been considered amongst the elite programs in women’s college basketball. I wholeheartedly believe in Coach Williams-Jeter’s vision and direction for Dayton women’s basketball.”
Washington is the second assistant coach hired by Jeter-Williams, who was hired March 26, and there will be one more added to the staff.
“George brings a lot to the table,” Williams-Jeter said in a press release. “He’s been at the Power 5 level for almost 10 years at the University of Texas where talent was just flowing in and he was a big part of that puzzle piece. He would go after the most talented kids and was not afraid to play the pool with big sharks and they turned that place around very quickly. He was a big part of that from a recruiting standpoint. George is also a father, a husband, and he’s a long-life friend to the young women he’s impacted and you see that play out in his life every day. He’s a man that wants to have impact and is extremely influential in our business. He’s great on the court in skill development and does a tremendous job of getting people better and seeing results. That’s why I think George is a great addition to our staff here at UD.”
During his time at Texas (2012-20), Washington was a part of eight NCAA tournament teams. Texas advanced to the Sweet 16 four times during his tenure and to the Elite Eight once. He coached on the staff of Karen Aston, who was fired after the 2019-20 season.
Washington served as the recruiting coordinator at Texas and had four classes ranked in the top six in the nation.
Prior to coaching at Texas, Washington coached girls basketball in Texas with DFW Elite (2009-12), Houston Heat (2003-12) and the CyFair Texans (2006-09). He also coached high school basketball St. Thomas Episcopal and Westbury Christian in Houston.
Washington and his wife Jackie have four children: Lashann; George; Jackson; and Jayden.
