Williams-Jeter adds second assistant to her staff at Dayton

Washington is the second assistant coach hired by Jeter-Williams, who was hired March 26, and there will be one more added to the staff.

“George brings a lot to the table,” Williams-Jeter said in a press release. “He’s been at the Power 5 level for almost 10 years at the University of Texas where talent was just flowing in and he was a big part of that puzzle piece. He would go after the most talented kids and was not afraid to play the pool with big sharks and they turned that place around very quickly. He was a big part of that from a recruiting standpoint. George is also a father, a husband, and he’s a long-life friend to the young women he’s impacted and you see that play out in his life every day. He’s a man that wants to have impact and is extremely influential in our business. He’s great on the court in skill development and does a tremendous job of getting people better and seeing results. That’s why I think George is a great addition to our staff here at UD.”