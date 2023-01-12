Wisconsin native Huibregtse becoming reliable sub for Wright State

Wisconsinites know how to be hospitable.

“Last year, I had a good amount of people at the game, even though I was injured,” he said. “It’ll be great this year. I’m definitely excited to see people from my hometown.”

Family and friends can count on seeing the third-year sophomore guard extensively when the Raiders play at Green Bay on Thursday and Milwaukee on Saturday.

He’s the leading scorer among reserves with a 7.3 average. He’s shooting 48% from the field and is tied with Trey Calvin for the most 3′s on the team with 23 in 61 tries for 37.7%.

But a bigger role on the court means bigger demands off it.

He said 30 people from his high school will be at the Green Bay game — in part to root for his former Grafton teammate, Phoenix forward Brock Heffner.

And he’ll have his own cheering section at Milwaukee with about 50 supporters in attendance.

Assistant Nick Goff handles players’ ticket requests, and Huibregtse has scrounged up about 20 freebies for each game.

“If other kids on the team don’t have family coming — which, being January in Wisconsin, not a lot of people are going to be going to that — you can use their tickets and combine them,” he said.

Huibregtse (pronounced HUE-brex), lives about an hour from each school and was recruited by both.

But Grant Basile, who hails from Peewaukee, Wis., had been making a name for himself with the Raiders, and the program seemed to be on the rise under coach Scott Nagy.

Huibregtse took an unofficial visit to Wright State in August before his senor year and an official visit with his parents in October. Nagy offered a scholarship on the second trip, and the 6-foot-3 guard jumped at it.

He said the thought of playing for an in-state school “was tempting because it’s so close to home, but you can’t pass up the winning at Wright State. I knew it was the school for me based on the coaches and winning.”

Huibregtse is doing his part to help the Raiders build on that tradition, having made at least one 3 in 13 of 17 games this year. He’s averaged 9.5 points in the last six games, going 22 of 44 from the field.

He’s also regularly getting called on in crunch time. He played the final 10-plus minutes against Detroit Mercy as the Raiders rallied from a 15-point deficit.

He’s earned Nagy’s trust.

“He puts a lot of heat on the defense because he spreads the floor,” the coach said, meaning foes have to respect his outside shot.

“He’s been playing with a lot more confidence. He’s been working at it. He’s been frustrated with his shot. But he’s in the gym and works hard.”

His teammates know they can count on him in all phases of the game.

“He’s been producing, especially on the defensive end,” Calvin said. “He’s real tough. We can put him on anyone.”

Calvin added: “He has that jump shot, too. I feel we need to give him more touches because he can really shoot the ball.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Green Bay, 8 p.m., ESPN+, 980