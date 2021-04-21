Women’s basketball: Bradshaw joins two other Dayton seniors in deciding to return for sixth year

All three started all 19 games last season.

• Whalen, a 6-1 guard/forward, led the team with 13.6 points per game. She averaged 4.8 rebounds per game and was the team’s top 3-point shooter, making 46 of 112 (41.1 percent).

• Giacone, a 6-foot-1 guard, ranked second on the team with 12.4 points per game. She averaged 3.8 rebounds.

• Bradshaw, a 5-6 guard, averaged a team-best 4.9 assists per game and ranked fifth on the team with 7.2 points per game.

Their experience should benefit the team in the 2021-22 season.

“AB is going to be 25 by the time she’s done,” Green said. “Compared to 18-year-olds, that’s a big difference. Jenna, this will really be her senior year if you look at her injuries. I’m really happy she’s using (the extra year). You finally saw a glimpse of her healthy this year until the end of the year when she was banged up.”

The decision by the three means Dayton will have 15 scholarship players on the roster next season. There would have been more, but guard Bailee Adkins, who missed her freshman season with a knee injury, entered the transfer portal on March 29, and redshirt freshman forward Nadjy Tyler, who received limited playing time in eight games last season, also will transfer.

Dayton played only two non-conference games last season and played in front of crowds that numbered close to 100 at UD Arena. The chance to play one more normal season as well as get another year of education were also reasons the three players decided to return. They also want one more chance to earn a NCAA tournament berth.

“That is a big goal of theirs,” Green said. “We’ve already started postseason workouts and started the new journey.”