Women’s basketball: Dayton 0-3 after loss to Akron

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team fell to 0-3 with an 85-69 loss at Akron on Sunday.
This is Dayton’s first 0-3 start since the 2001-02 season when it fell to Cincinnati, Saint Mary’s and Florida State before upsetting No. 25 Maryland in its fourth game. That team finished 11-17.
Dayton has not started 0-4 since the 1991-92 season. The Flyers play Northern Kentucky at home at 7 p.m. Thursday in their next game.
Dayton opened the game with a 10-3 run and led 21-18 after one quarter and 42-36 at halftime. The Flyers led 52-47 in the third quarter before giving up a 15-2 run in the final 5½ minutes of the quarter.
Akron then opened the fourth quarter with a 13-0 run to take a 75-54 lead. Destiny Bohanon ended a more than eight-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer with 4:12 to play in the game.
Anyssa Jones led Dayton with 18 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Shannon Wheeler scored 11, and Maliya Perry had 10.
Reagan Bass scored 25 points for Akron, and Layne Ferrell, a redshirt junior guard from Franklin High School, had 24. The Zips beat Dayton for the second straight season. They won 77-74 at UD Arena last season.
Akron shot 52.8% from the field, and Dayton shot 38.6%.
