Women’s basketball: Dayton 0-3 after loss to Akron

This is Dayton’s first 0-3 start since the 2001-02 season when it fell to Cincinnati, Saint Mary’s and Florida State before upsetting No. 25 Maryland in its fourth game. That team finished 11-17.

Dayton has not started 0-4 since the 1991-92 season. The Flyers play Northern Kentucky at home at 7 p.m. Thursday in their next game.