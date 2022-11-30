Women’s basketball: Dayton 0-7 after one-point loss to Ohio

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team fell to 0-7 with a 52-51 loss to the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday at UD Arena.
Ella Pope’s jump shot with three seconds to play gave Ohio the lead. The Flyers turned the ball over on their last two possessions.
Dayton, which never started 0-5 in a season before this one, has now lost seven games in a row for the first time since the 2006-07 season. UD is the only team in the A-10 without a victory. This was its third loss by four points or fewer.
The game started with Ohio making a technical foul free throw before the tipoff. According to Ohio’s website, Dayton was “charged on an administrative technical foul for having three flashing lights on the shot clock. The current collegiate basketball regulations permit only one flashing light on the shot clock.”
Dayton trailed Ohio by as many as 11 points in the first quarter and faced a 31-24 halftime deficit.
UD rallied in the third quarter and took a 42-41 lead on a 3-pointer by Sydney Freeman with 10 seconds to play only to give up a go-ahead jumper at the buzzer.
It was a tight game throughout the fourth quarter. Dayton took a 51-50 lead on a basket by Maliya Perry with 1:10 to play but didn’t score again.
Freeman scored 13 points for Dayton. Nayo Lear had 11. Destiny Bohanon, the team’s leading scorer on the season, did not play.
Dayton plays Florida (6-1) at home at 1 p.m. Sunday.
About the Author