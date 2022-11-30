Women’s basketball: Dayton 0-7 after one-point loss to Ohio

Ella Pope’s jump shot with three seconds to play gave Ohio the lead. The Flyers turned the ball over on their last two possessions.

Dayton, which never started 0-5 in a season before this one, has now lost seven games in a row for the first time since the 2006-07 season. UD is the only team in the A-10 without a victory. This was its third loss by four points or fewer.