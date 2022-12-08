Women’s basketball: Dayton 0-9 after loss at home to Fairfield

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team fell to 0-9 with a 90-83 loss to Fairfield at UD Arena on Wednesday.
Dayton is one of five teams in the country with a record of 0-9 or worse. The others are: Chicago State (0-10); South Carolina State (0-10); Navy (0-10); and Hartford (0-11).
This is Dayton’s first nine-game losing streak since the 2003-04 season when it finished 3-25 and lost its last 12 games.
Dayton trailed 26-14 after the first quarter but opened the second quarter with an 18-4 run to take a 32-30 lead. Fairfield led 42-38 at halftime and 65-55 after three quarters.
The Flyers trailed by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter but got as close as four points in the final minute.
Mariah Perez led Dayton with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Fairfield (4-4) outscored Dayton 26-10 at the free-throw line and made a season-best 47.6% of its 3-point attempts (10 of 21).
Dayton plays at Toledo (6-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday and then has an 18-day break before playing Cedarville University at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
