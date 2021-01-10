Women’s basketball: Dayton 4-0 in A-10 after double-digit win at GW

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team is off to a 4-0 start in Atlantic 10 Conference play for the fourth time in coach Shauna Green’s five seasons.
Dayton (5-1 overall) beat George Washington 67-54 on Sunday afternoon at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C., to complete a 2-0 road trip. The Flyers won 59-37 at George Mason on Friday.
Jenna Giacone scored 17 points, one short of a career high. She made 3 of 6 3-pointers. She tallied 30 points in the two road games.
Kyla Whitehead added 14 points and tied a career high with 12 rebounds. Araion Bradshaw had 11 points and seven assists.
Dayton took the lead for good on a tie-breaking 3-pointer by Maliya Perry with seven seconds left in the first half. The Flyers then scored the first five points of the third quarter. Giacone and Erin Whalen made back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third to push the advantage to 53-40. Dayton led by as many as 17 points in the fourth.
Dayton out-rebounded GW 44-31 and held it to 15 percent shooting (3 of 20) from 3-point range. The Colonials fell to 3-6 and 0-3 in the A-10.
“I am really proud of this great road win,” said Green in a press release. “It’s always extremely difficult to come to GW and play these guys on their home court, and really play them anywhere. We stressed our rebounding in prep leading up to this and knew that was going to be key. I thought we did a tremendous job on the boards. Kyla was big time with a double-double. I thought Jenna played super aggressive and super confident, and that’s what we need from her. It was a great team win.
“We had different people step up again. That’s what this team is about. We are deep and we are just going to continue to learn. We still have a lot of young guys playing, and we are learning game-by-game, possession-by-possession. We are really happy with coming away on a tough first road swing in the conference and getting two wins, we will take that. It’s time to move on and prep for a really good Davidson team coming in on Thursday.”
Dayton plays its next two games at home: 5 p.m. Thursday against Davidson (6-5, 3-2); and 2 p.m. Saturday against Fordham (6-2, 3-1).