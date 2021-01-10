Women’s basketball: Dayton 4-0 in A-10 after double-digit win at GW

Dayton out-rebounded GW 44-31 and held it to 15 percent shooting (3 of 20) from 3-point range. The Colonials fell to 3-6 and 0-3 in the A-10.

“I am really proud of this great road win,” said Green in a press release. “It’s always extremely difficult to come to GW and play these guys on their home court, and really play them anywhere. We stressed our rebounding in prep leading up to this and knew that was going to be key. I thought we did a tremendous job on the boards. Kyla was big time with a double-double. I thought Jenna played super aggressive and super confident, and that’s what we need from her. It was a great team win.

“We had different people step up again. That’s what this team is about. We are deep and we are just going to continue to learn. We still have a lot of young guys playing, and we are learning game-by-game, possession-by-possession. We are really happy with coming away on a tough first road swing in the conference and getting two wins, we will take that. It’s time to move on and prep for a really good Davidson team coming in on Thursday.”

Dayton plays its next two games at home: 5 p.m. Thursday against Davidson (6-5, 3-2); and 2 p.m. Saturday against Fordham (6-2, 3-1).