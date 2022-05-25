Women’s basketball: Dayton announces additions of two transfers

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program announced the addition of two transfers this week, bring the total number of new recruits joining the roster since the hiring of Tamika Williams-Jeter in March to five.
The most recent addition Wednesday was Arianna Smith, a 6-foot-2 forward who averaged 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a freshman at Indiana State last season. She appeared in 28 games and made 16 starts.
“Arianna is one of central Ohio’s favorite players,” Williams-Jeter said in a press release. “She played at the legendary Africentric High School nestled in the middle of Columbus and won two state championships with several high Division I prospects, one being her older sister. She was also the All-Freshmen team selection in the MVC, showing huge improvements and huge jumps during the course of the season. Arianna is going to bring toughness to our front court with her versatility and her ability to finish well through contact. She was a winner in high school and is going to be a winner for us on the floor. She’s going to be a crowd favorite because she’s a huge personality. She’s a very charismatic and funny kid.”
On Tuesday, Dayton announced the addition of Ball State transfer Sydney Freeman, who announced her commitment May 18. She started 31 games last season and averaged 11.1 points per game.
“Sydney has been a winner since her dad placed the ball in her hand,” Williams-Jeter said. “The other thing Sydney did was take off because she is really fast with the ball in her hands, and it will help with us playing fast and controlling our pace. She also brings us lots of experience in that guard position, just being able to control pace, huddles, and bringing overall leadership to the team next year. She has a calmness about her. She’s aggressive. She’s competitive, but she has a calmness about her that will really help bring the team together. I feel like Sydney will bring that to this team with the experience she has had at a very high level.”
The others new Flyers recruited by the new coaching staff are: Maryland transfer Taisiya Kozlova; Nayo Lear, one of two 2022 recruits coming to Dayton, and Ohio State transfer Anyssa Jones. The Flyers have four scholarships open for the 2022-23 season.
About the Author