Women’s basketball: Dayton announces additions of two transfers

The most recent addition Wednesday was Arianna Smith, a 6-foot-2 forward who averaged 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a freshman at Indiana State last season. She appeared in 28 games and made 16 starts.

“Arianna is one of central Ohio’s favorite players,” Williams-Jeter said in a press release. “She played at the legendary Africentric High School nestled in the middle of Columbus and won two state championships with several high Division I prospects, one being her older sister. She was also the All-Freshmen team selection in the MVC, showing huge improvements and huge jumps during the course of the season. Arianna is going to bring toughness to our front court with her versatility and her ability to finish well through contact. She was a winner in high school and is going to be a winner for us on the floor. She’s going to be a crowd favorite because she’s a huge personality. She’s a very charismatic and funny kid.”