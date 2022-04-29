dayton-daily-news logo
College basketball: UD women sign transfer from Ohio State

Ohio State guard Anyssa Jones (3) and forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) celebrate as their team takes the lead against Missouri State late in the fourth period of a women's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Sports
New University of Dayton women’s basketball coach Tamika Williams-Jeter on Friday announced her first signing.

The Flyers inked 5-foot-10 guard Anyssa Jones, a sophomore transfer from Ohio State. She made 15 appearances in two seasons for the Buckeyes.

“Anyssa Jones comes to us as a quiet storm,” Williams-Jeter said in a release. “She is a very quiet, reserved person with a loud game. She’s athletic, has a great mid-range, and can finish at the rim. She’s also a phenomenal defender and is going to be a huge presence in our offensive actions with her ability to go downhill. What makes her special is she is a lefty and a joy to coach. I had the opportunity to coach her in the past. She works really hard and is always in the gym. She loves to see herself get better and we are excited to have her be a part of our family.”

While an assistant coach at OSU, Williams-Jeter recruited Jones, who was ranked the 29th guard in the nation (via ESPN) at Westerville South High School, outside of Columbus.

A three-star recruit, Jones led Westerville South to a 21-5 mark her senior season. She was a first-team, all-conference and second-team, all-district pick.

