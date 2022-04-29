College basketball: UD women sign transfer from Ohio State

The Flyers inked 5-foot-10 guard Anyssa Jones, a sophomore transfer from Ohio State. She made 15 appearances in two seasons for the Buckeyes.

“Anyssa Jones comes to us as a quiet storm,” Williams-Jeter said in a release. “She is a very quiet, reserved person with a loud game. She’s athletic, has a great mid-range, and can finish at the rim. She’s also a phenomenal defender and is going to be a huge presence in our offensive actions with her ability to go downhill. What makes her special is she is a lefty and a joy to coach. I had the opportunity to coach her in the past. She works really hard and is always in the gym. She loves to see herself get better and we are excited to have her be a part of our family.”