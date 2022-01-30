Women’s basketball: Dayton beats Davidson as win streak reaches 10

The Dayton Flyers outscored Davidson 19-2 in the final eight minutes of the third quarter en route to a 70-60 victory Sunday at Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C.
Dayton turned a 36-34 deficit into a 53-38 lead entering the fourth quarter. Erin Whalen scored eight of her 11 points in the run.
Dayton (16-3, 7-0) won its 10th straight game and improved to 10-0 against Davidson since it joined the conference in the 2014-15 season.
Dayton sits alone in first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Rhode Island (16-3, 6-0) remains the only other A-10 team without a loss. It has won nine straight games but had a game Sunday against Virginia Commonwealth because of inclement weather conditions in Rhode Island.
Makira Cook led Dayton with 18 points. Jenna Giacone scored 12. Kyla Whitehead had nine points and 11 rebounds. Araion Bradshaw had eight assists and seven points.
Dayton had a 53-31 rebounding advantage and shot 42.6% from the field to Davidson’s 30.8.
Dayton plays Duquesne (8-11, 3-4) in its next game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena.
About the Author