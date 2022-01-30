Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Women’s basketball: Dayton beats Davidson as win streak reaches 12

Dayton huddles before a game against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

caption arrowCaption
Dayton huddles before a game against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
43 minutes ago
Makira Cook leads team with 18 points

The Dayton Flyers outscored Davidson 19-2 in the final eight minutes of the third quarter en route to a 70-60 victory Sunday at Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C.

Dayton turned a 36-34 deficit into a 53-38 lead entering the fourth quarter. Erin Whalen scored eight of her 11 points in the run.

Dayton (16-3, 7-0) won its 10th straight game and improved to 10-0 against Davidson since it joined the conference in the 2014-15 season.

Explore» A-10 FEATURE: Alter grad now in sixth year as Duquesne AD

Dayton sits alone in first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Rhode Island (16-3, 6-0) remains the only other A-10 team without a loss. It has won nine straight games but had a game Sunday against Virginia Commonwealth because of inclement weather conditions in Rhode Island.

Makira Cook led Dayton with 18 points. Jenna Giacone scored 12. Kyla Whitehead had nine points and 11 rebounds. Araion Bradshaw had eight assists and seven points.

Dayton had a 53-31 rebounding advantage and shot 42.6% from the field to Davidson’s 30.8.

Dayton plays Duquesne (8-11, 3-4) in its next game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena.

In Other News
1
Bengals activate new defensive tackle for AFC championship game
2
Archdeacon: Burrow still proving doubters wrong
3
Bengals at Chiefs: What you need to know about today’s AFC Championship
4
Jablonski: Ranking the 14 Atlantic 10 basketball arenas
5
Alter grad now more than six years into run as athletic director at...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top