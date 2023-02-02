Women’s basketball: Dayton beats Loyola to end losing streak

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team ended a five-game losing streak with an 81-68 victory on the road against Atlantic 10 Conference newcomer Loyola Chicago on Wednesday.
Dayton (4-17, 3-7) is in 13th place with six games to play in the regular season. Loyola (6-16, 1-8), which is in 14th place, lost its eighth game in a row.
Destiny Bohanon led Dayton with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Maria Perez and Arianna Smith each scored 16.
Perez led the team with 14 rebounds. Sydney Freeman had nine assists and six points.
Dayton took control with a 9-0 run in the last 2:08 of the third quarter. Perez scored the first four points in that run. Bohanon made a layup at the buzzer.
Dayton returns to action at noon Saturday at home against Richmond (13-8, 3-5).
