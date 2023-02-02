BreakingNews
What are your favorites from Mikesell’s? Here’s what others had to say
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Women’s basketball: Dayton beats Loyola to end losing streak

Sports
By , Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team ended a five-game losing streak with an 81-68 victory on the road against Atlantic 10 Conference newcomer Loyola Chicago on Wednesday.

Dayton (4-17, 3-7) is in 13th place with six games to play in the regular season. Loyola (6-16, 1-8), which is in 14th place, lost its eighth game in a row.

Destiny Bohanon led Dayton with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Maria Perez and Arianna Smith each scored 16.

Perez led the team with 14 rebounds. Sydney Freeman had nine assists and six points.

Dayton took control with a 9-0 run in the last 2:08 of the third quarter. Perez scored the first four points in that run. Bohanon made a layup at the buzzer.

Dayton returns to action at noon Saturday at home against Richmond (13-8, 3-5).

In Other News
1
Dayton Flyers history: A look at 18 30-point games in 21st century
2
Bengals’ offensive line suffers familiar ending
3
Wright State basketball: Nagy at a loss over how to fix repeated...
4
Wright State at Youngstown State: What to know about tonight’s game
5
Ohio State’s Ryan Day on calling plays, spring availability and moving...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top