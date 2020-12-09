Women’s basketball: Dayton cancels game because of COVID-19 concerns

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program announced Monday it won’t play at Charlotte on Thursday because of COVID-19 concerns within its program.
The announcement came one day after Dayton lost 77-74 to Akron at UD Arena.
Dayton’s next scheduled game will now be against Florida on Dec. 20 at UD Arena.
Dayton (1-1) opened the season with a 71-57 victory against Morehead State. Coach Shauna Green missed that game because of a positive COVID-19 test but returned to coach the team Sunday against Akron.