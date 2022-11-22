Women’s basketball: Dayton falls to 0-5 with loss to undefeated Ole Miss

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team competed well with undefeated Mississippi in the first three quarters but was outscored 21-10 in the fourth quarter in a 63-50 loss at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday.
Dayton fell to 0-5 for the first time in program history. Ole Miss is 5-0.
Dayton trailed 42-40 after three quarters and tied the game at 44-44 on a basket by Nayo Lear with 8:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rebels then outscored the Flyers 14-0 in the next six minutes.
Destiny Bohanon led Dayton with 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Anyssa Jones scored nine. Lear had eight.
Taisiya Kozlova returned to action and scored eight points in 28 minutes after not playing Thursday in an 82-78 double-overtime loss to Northern Kentucky. Sydney Freeman missed her second straight game.
Ole Miss had a 46-34 rebounding advantage. Dayton committed 20 turnovers, and Ole Miss had 12. The Rebels took 24 more shots.
Dayton plays its second game in the event at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Kentucky (4-1), which lost 82-74 to Virginia Tech on Monday.
