Women’s basketball: Dayton falls to 0-5 with loss to undefeated Ole Miss

Sports
By , Staff Writer
18 minutes ago
Flyers play Kentucky in event on Wednesday

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team competed well with undefeated Mississippi in the first three quarters but was outscored 21-10 in the fourth quarter in a 63-50 loss at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday.

Dayton fell to 0-5 for the first time in program history. Ole Miss is 5-0.

Dayton trailed 42-40 after three quarters and tied the game at 44-44 on a basket by Nayo Lear with 8:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rebels then outscored the Flyers 14-0 in the next six minutes.

Destiny Bohanon led Dayton with 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Anyssa Jones scored nine. Lear had eight.

Taisiya Kozlova returned to action and scored eight points in 28 minutes after not playing Thursday in an 82-78 double-overtime loss to Northern Kentucky. Sydney Freeman missed her second straight game.

Ole Miss had a 46-34 rebounding advantage. Dayton committed 20 turnovers, and Ole Miss had 12. The Rebels took 24 more shots.

Dayton plays its second game in the event at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Kentucky (4-1), which lost 82-74 to Virginia Tech on Monday.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

