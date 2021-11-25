Women’s basketball: Dayton falls to Mississippi State in first game in Florida

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team trimmed a double-digit deficit to two points early in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 65-54 to Mississippi State in the first game at the Dayton Beach Invitational at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Dayton trailed 45-43 after a layup by Mariah Perez with 9:50 to play. Mississippi State scored the next nine points. Dayton got no closer than six points in the final seven minutes.
Dayton (3-2) will play Illinois at 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Makira Cook led Dayton with 16 points. Erin Whalen had 12.
Dayton shot 23.8 percent (5 of 21) from 3-point range and has failed to top 30 percent in the last four games.
Mississippi State (5-0) also struggled from 3-point range (2 of 15) but outscored Dayton 40-28 in the paint.
Mississippi State was picked to finish ninth out of 14 seasons in the Southeastern Conference this season. Dayton’s next opponent, Illinois, is off to a 3-1 start.
