X

Women’s basketball: Dayton Flyers postpone four more games

Dayton players huddle before a game against Duquesne on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton players huddle before a game against Duquesne on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports | 31 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program announced Monday it has paused all team activities after a positive COVID-19 test.

Dayton postponed a game Saturday against Fordham for the same reason and announced the postponement of its next four games: Tuesday at Saint Louis; Friday vs. Massachusetts at UD Arena; Sunday against Rhode Island at home; and Jan. 29 at Duquesne.

Explore» FEATURE: Giacone delivers two straight strong performances

“The program will resume team activities after all members of Tier 1 have cleared COVID-19 protocols,” UD announced.

This is the second time Dayton has paused team activities. It cancelled five non-conference games because of COVID issues.

Dayton (6-1, 5-0) has won five straight games and sits alone atop the Atlantic 10 Conference. It’s one half game ahead of UMass (9-2, 5-1) and a game ahead of Virginia Commonwealth (6-6, 4-1).

Several other A-10 teams have been slowed by COVID. Saint Louis (2-1, 0-1) did not play its first A-10 game until Sunday. Saint Joseph’s (3-1, 1-1) has postponed four games.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.