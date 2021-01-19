Women’s basketball: Dayton Flyers postpone four more games

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program announced Monday it has paused all team activities after a positive COVID-19 test.
Dayton postponed a game Saturday against Fordham for the same reason and announced the postponement of its next four games: Tuesday at Saint Louis; Friday vs. Massachusetts at UD Arena; Sunday against Rhode Island at home; and Jan. 29 at Duquesne.
“The program will resume team activities after all members of Tier 1 have cleared COVID-19 protocols,” UD announced.
This is the second time Dayton has paused team activities. It cancelled five non-conference games because of COVID issues.
Dayton (6-1, 5-0) has won five straight games and sits alone atop the Atlantic 10 Conference. It’s one half game ahead of UMass (9-2, 5-1) and a game ahead of Virginia Commonwealth (6-6, 4-1).
Several other A-10 teams have been slowed by COVID. Saint Louis (2-1, 0-1) did not play its first A-10 game until Sunday. Saint Joseph’s (3-1, 1-1) has postponed four games.