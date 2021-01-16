X

Women’s basketball: Dayton’s game against Fordham postponed

Dayton players huddle with coach Shauna Green during a game against Duquesne on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
By David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers postponed their game against Fordham at UD Arena.

According to a Fordham press release, Dayton paused all team activities because of a positive COVID-19 test. Fordham was in Dayton when the game was postponed, so it changed plans and scheduled a game at Saint Louis at 2 p.m. Sunday. It will be the first game for Saint Louis, which has had its own COVID-19 issues, since Dec. 6.

Dayton (6-1, 5-0) won its fifth straight game Thursday, 64-58 against Davidson. It sits alone in fist place and owns a half-game lead against Massachusetts (9-2, 5-1) in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

This is the first COVID-19 postponement for Dayton since December when it cancelled five non-conference games.

Dayton has not made an announcement about future games. Its next scheduled game is Tuesday at Saint Louis.

