Women’s basketball: Dayton’s game against Fordham postponed

According to a Fordham press release, Dayton paused all team activities because of a positive COVID-19 test. Fordham was in Dayton when the game was postponed, so it changed plans and scheduled a game at Saint Louis at 2 p.m. Sunday. It will be the first game for Saint Louis, which has had its own COVID-19 issues, since Dec. 6.

Dayton (6-1, 5-0) won its fifth straight game Thursday, 64-58 against Davidson. It sits alone in fist place and owns a half-game lead against Massachusetts (9-2, 5-1) in the Atlantic 10 Conference.