Women’s basketball: Dayton routs Rattlers to improve to 5-2

Jenna Giacone scored 19 points and Erin Whalen had 18 to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 64-44 victory against the winless Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday at UD Arena.
This was Dayton’s first home game since Nov. 17, when it beat Toledo 69-60, and its last home game until Dec. 29, when it plays Howard.
Dayton (5-2) returns to action at 2 p.m. Sunday at Illinois State (1-5).
Against Florida A&M (0-5), Dayton made 9 of 24 3-pointers (37.5 percent). It was its third-best shooting night of the season from long range.
Kyla Whitehead led Dayton with 12 rebounds. Whalen had 10.
Giacone led the team with five assists and also had eight rebounds.
