Women’s basketball: Dayton stays on top of A-10 with fifth straight win

Erin Whalen and Tenin Magassa each scored 19 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 64-58 victory Thursday against Davidson at UD Arena.
Dayton (6-1, 5-0) won its fifth straight game. It leads Virginia Commonwealth (6-5, 4-0) by a half game in the Atlantic 10 Conference standings. Davidson (6-6, 3-3) slipped to seventh place.
Dayton took control against Davidson with an 11-3 run to end the second quarter, taking a 33-25 halftime lead. Dayton then scored the first five points of the third quarter to push the lead to 13 points.
Dayton led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter. Davidson ended the game with a 9-0 run.
Whalen led Dayton with nine rebounds. Araion Bradshaw had seven assists. Magassa recorded her career high in points on 9-of-12 shooting.
Dayton returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Fordham (6-3, 3-2) at UD Arena.