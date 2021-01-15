Women’s basketball: Dayton stays on top of A-10 with fifth straight win

Dayton (6-1, 5-0) won its fifth straight game. It leads Virginia Commonwealth (6-5, 4-0) by a half game in the Atlantic 10 Conference standings. Davidson (6-6, 3-3) slipped to seventh place.

Dayton took control against Davidson with an 11-3 run to end the second quarter, taking a 33-25 halftime lead. Dayton then scored the first five points of the third quarter to push the lead to 13 points.