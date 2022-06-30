BreakingNews
June restaurant news: 8 open, 5 close, 15 coming soon, others seeking new owners
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Women’s basketball: Dayton will play Saint Louis, Duquesne twice in 2022-23 season

VCU's Chloe Bloom, right, reaches for rebound against Dayton's Mariah Perez during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
VCU's Chloe Bloom, right, reaches for rebound against Dayton's Mariah Perez during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Sports
By
35 minutes ago

The Dayton Flyers will play Saint Louis and Duquesne — two of the Atlantic 10 Conference schools closest to UD — twice in the first season for new women’s basketball coach Tamika Williams-Jeter.

The A-10 Conference released its schedule pairings Thursday. Each of the 15 women’s programs will play two times twice and every other team once in the 16-game schedule.

Dayton won the A-10 regular-season championship with a 14-1 mark last season under coach Shauna Green, who left in March to take the head coaching job at Illinois.

Dayton plays Saint Louis, which finished 11th last season with a 5-9 mark in league play, twice every season. Duquesne, which tied for ninth at 6-10, will be on the schedule twice for the first time since 2017.

Dayton will play one game against the other A-10 school closest to Ohio. It will travel to play A-10 newcomer Loyola, which finished 18-12 overall and 10-8 in its last season in the Missouri Valley Conference, in Chicago. Dayton leads the all-time series against Loyola 13-8. The programs last played in 2008.

Explore» FEATURE: Former Flyer joins UD staff

Here are the complete pairings for Dayton. The dates of the games will be announced at a later date.

HOME: Saint Louis; Duquesne; Saint Joseph’s; La Salle; Richmond; Davidson; Massachusetts; and Fordham

AWAY: Saint Louis; Duquesne; St. Bonaventure; Rhode Island; George Mason; VCU; George Washington; and Loyola.

The A-10 will hold the conference tournament at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del., for the second straight year. The games will take place March 1-5.

In Other News
1
Here is a look at the local high school grads in the NFL
2
Former Flyer starts ‘next chapter’ on Williams-Jeter’s staff at Dayton
3
McCoy: Cubs beat Greene, Reds
4
Springboro grad first amateur to win Ohio Open since 1978
5
Pender likes what he sees in Reds farm system

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top