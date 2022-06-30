Women’s basketball: Dayton will play Saint Louis, Duquesne twice in 2022-23 season

The Dayton Flyers will play Saint Louis and Duquesne — two of the Atlantic 10 Conference schools closest to UD — twice in the first season for new women’s basketball coach Tamika Williams-Jeter.
The A-10 Conference released its schedule pairings Thursday. Each of the 15 women’s programs will play two times twice and every other team once in the 16-game schedule.
Dayton won the A-10 regular-season championship with a 14-1 mark last season under coach Shauna Green, who left in March to take the head coaching job at Illinois.
Dayton plays Saint Louis, which finished 11th last season with a 5-9 mark in league play, twice every season. Duquesne, which tied for ninth at 6-10, will be on the schedule twice for the first time since 2017.
Dayton will play one game against the other A-10 school closest to Ohio. It will travel to play A-10 newcomer Loyola, which finished 18-12 overall and 10-8 in its last season in the Missouri Valley Conference, in Chicago. Dayton leads the all-time series against Loyola 13-8. The programs last played in 2008.
Here are the complete pairings for Dayton. The dates of the games will be announced at a later date.
HOME: Saint Louis; Duquesne; Saint Joseph’s; La Salle; Richmond; Davidson; Massachusetts; and Fordham
AWAY: Saint Louis; Duquesne; St. Bonaventure; Rhode Island; George Mason; VCU; George Washington; and Loyola.
The A-10 will hold the conference tournament at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del., for the second straight year. The games will take place March 1-5.
