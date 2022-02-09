Women’s basketball: Dayton wins 13th straight game

Dayton (19-3, 10-0) completed a season sweep of Saint Louis (6-14, 2-6). The Flyers won the first game 77-59 on Jan. 16 at UD Arena.

This was a close game most of the way. Dayton led 18-15 after the first quarter, 31-30 at halftime and 50-46 after three quarters. Dayton led 50-48 early in the fourth quarter and then outscored the Billikens 19-6 in the final eight minutes. The Billikens didn’t make a field goal for a five-minute stretch.