Women’s basketball: Dayton wins 13th straight game

The winning streak for the Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team reached 13 games Wednesday as it beat Saint Louis 69-54 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. It’s the eighth double-digit victory in the run.
Dayton (19-3, 10-0) completed a season sweep of Saint Louis (6-14, 2-6). The Flyers won the first game 77-59 on Jan. 16 at UD Arena.
This was a close game most of the way. Dayton led 18-15 after the first quarter, 31-30 at halftime and 50-46 after three quarters. Dayton led 50-48 early in the fourth quarter and then outscored the Billikens 19-6 in the final eight minutes. The Billikens didn’t make a field goal for a five-minute stretch.
Jenna Giacone scored eight of her 21 points in the fourth quarter. Maira Cook scored the first four points in the run and added two more points at the end of the run. She finished with 14 points.
Tenin Magassa had 11 points and 11 rebounds. It was her second double-double of the season. Araion Bradshaw had six steals and six assists.
Dayton tied a season-high with 14 steals and held Saint Louis to 8% shooting (1 of 12) from 3-point range.
Dayton maintained its lead over Rhode Island (18-3, 8-0) in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Flyers play Virginia Commonwealth (11-8, 6-3) at noon Sunday at UD Arena.
