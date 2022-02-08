Cook turning into big-time scoring threat for Dayton

Cook, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard from Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati, scored 29 points Saturday in an 84-44 victory against George Mason at UD Arena. She also hit that number against Wright State on Dec. 31. She had 27 points against Saint Louis on Jan. 16.

“When we recruited her, we knew she was a high-level player,” coach Shauna Green said Monday, “and as a freshman, she had really good games. Now it’s about learning the consistency of what’s expected at this level. I definitely knew she had it within her. She’s a scorer, and she can score at all three levels. When she gets her 3-point shot going, which she did the other day, and she has that beautiful mid-range game and she can get to the rim, she’s really hard to guard at any level. Her jump shot is so smooth, and when she gets in that rhythm, she makes it look effortless.”