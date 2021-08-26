Women’s basketball: Duke, Purdue among non-conference opponents for Dayton

“I am very excited about our non-conference schedule this season,” Dayton coach Shauna Green said in a press release. “It will be another challenging series of games. As always, we were very intentional while building this schedule to prepare us for the Atlantic 10 and to position ourselves with an opportunity for an at-large berth come Selection Monday. Every game will bring its unique challenges and our team will be ready to attack.”

Following the Duke game, Dayton stays at home for its third game. It plays Toledo on Nov. 17. The Flyers beat Toledo 60-42 in 2019.

The next opponent is Purdue. Dayton plays in West Lafayette, Ind., on Nov. 20. The Boilermakers finished 7-16 last season.

Dayton’s schedule includes five games in Florida.

It will play in the Daytona Beach Invitational, facing Mississippi State at noon on Nov. 25 and then Illinois at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26. Mississippi State finished 12-10 last season. Illinois was 5-18.

On Dec. 8, Dayton plays the Florida Gators, who were 12-14 last season, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida was scheduled to play in Dayton last season, but the game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues.

On Dec. 20-21, Dayton will play in the West Palm Beach Invitational. It faces High Point on the first day and Clemson, which was 12-14 last season, on the second day of the event.

Dayton’s schedule also includes a road game at Illinois State on Dec. 5 and a home game against Howard on Dec. 29.