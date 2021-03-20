Women’s NIT: Dayton opens game with 16-0 run but falls to Bowling Green

The Dayton Flyers opened the game with a 16-0 run but lost 77-76 to Bowling Green in the consolation bracket of the Women’s NIT on Saturday.
The loss at the UW Health Sports Facility in Rockford, Ill., brought Dayton’s season to an end, though its chance of winning the NIT ended a day earlier with a 70-56 loss to Northern Iowa in the first round. Every team in the tournament was guaranteed at least two games, and Dayton would have played again on Monday if it had won Saturday.
Dayton’s opening run lasted the first 4½ minutes. It stretched the lead to 20-2 before Bowling Green’s comeback began. Bowling Green outscored Dayton 10-2 in the last 2:25 of the first quarter. It was a 39-39 game at halftime.
Bowling Green took control late in the third quarter and pushed its lead to double digits in the fourth. Wayne grad Olivia Trice, who scored 17 points, helped clinch the victory by making two free throws with 11 seconds left.
Erin Whalen led Dayton with 28 points. Tenin Magassa scored 18.
Dayton finished the season with a 14-5 record. Bowling Green (21-7) will play one final game in the NIT consolation bracket Monday.