World Cup qualifier coming to Cincinnati in November

The United States men’s national soccer team will play a World Cup qualifier against Mexico at TQL Stadium, the home of FC Cincinnati, on Nov. 12.
The matchup was announced Wednesday. The start time has not been announced. The game will air on ESPN. There will be a weighted random draw for tickets.
“When you talk about great rivalries in our sport, USA-Mexico is one of the best,” U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a press release. “We are fortunate to have so many great venue options in this country, and for this match Cincinnati ticks all the boxes. This is a special game that requires a special atmosphere, and we know it’s one that Cincinnati will provide.”
The United States and Mexico have played 10 times in World Cup qualifiers since 2000, and the series is tied 4-4-2.