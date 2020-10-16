Wright Foundation hosting event for prep basketball players at Wilberforce

Area basketball players interesting in developing and showcasing their skills will have an opportunity to do so Saturday at Wilberforce University.
The Wright Way Foundation of former University of Dayton star Chris Wright is putting on the event at Gaston F. Lewis Arena at 1055 N. Bickett Rd.
Registration for boys is set for 1:15 p.m. while girls are to follow at 5:30.
Ten players and two alternates will be chosen from each group to play next year in the World of Champions Basketball Tournament in Lausanne, Switzerland.
High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors are eligible to compete.
Wright, a Trotwood-Madison graduate who is active in the local community, said in a press release both skills and character will be considered.
“We will be looking for ball handling talent, of course, but we also want to know your character — how you set yourself apart and interact with the coaches and other players,” Wright said.
Wilberforce, the first private historically black college or university in the United States, is located in Greene County northeast of Xenia.
Previously, The Wright Way Foundation announced it will partner with the school to launch both an educational and career pathway initiative for future and current Dayton-area students. Qualified high school students will be offered scholarships to pursue degrees in such fields as sports management, sports medicine, visual arts and media and entrepreneurship.