Wright State: 3 score in double digits as Raiders top UIC

A.J. Braun, Basile and Calvin all added buckets as the Raiders opened up a 28-20 lead.

The Raiders led by as many as nine in the first half, but UIC’s Kevin Johnson hit a jumper from the elbow at the first half buzzer to send the teams to the locker rooms at 42-35.

Wright State ended up shooting 58.6 percent from the floor in the first half, including 4 of 12 from 3-point range, while UIC went 15 for 31 (48.4 percent).

Calvin had 14 in the first half while Holden added 12 and Basile tallied six points and four assists.

Johnson had 11 for the Flames.

Unlike the first half, Wright State came out hot in the second, scoring 10 of the first 12 points in the stanza to put a stranglehold on the contest.

Basile hit a 3-pointer early in the second half to give Wright State its’ first double-digit lead, then he found Braun under the basket with a nifty pass out of a double team.

Braun finished for a 12-point advantage, and Holden pushed the different to 15 with an old-fashioned 3-point play.

The Raiders eventually stretched the lead out to 20, but the Flames pulled to within 10 on a fall-away 3-pointer by Zion Griffin with 4:25 to go.

That was as close as they would get, though.

Holden stopped the bleeding with a basket to start a game-ending 10-2 run in which he had six, Tim Finke had two and Basile had a pair.

Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Flames, who were missing leading scorer Damaria Franklin, fellow starter Michael Diggins and reserve Jalen Warren because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Flames were playing their first game since Dec. 19.