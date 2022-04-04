Wright State adds three sports programs two years after dropping three

Wright State formed a committee to discuss the future of its athletics programs in 2021.

Wright State will now become the fifth school in Ohio to sponsor women’s bowling, which became a NCAA-sponsored sport in 2003. The school had fielded a club bowling team that won national championships in 2015 and 2019. There will still be club bowling teams on the men’s and women’s sides after the creation of the varsity team.

With Wright State adding men’s track, the Horizon League will have nine men’s track programs. Wright State also has a men’s and women’s cross country team and a women’s track team and has had athletes compete as individuals at indoor and outdoor track meets over the years.

“We are beyond excited to add men’s indoor and outdoor track & field,” said Wright State cross country and women’s track coach Rick Williamson said in a press release. “Giving our men’s cross country runners the opportunity to compete for Horizon League Championships on the track during the winter and spring will certainly help take our program to the next level. We will also be looking to expand our program beyond the distance events, with an eye on bolstering our roster to have as complete a program as possible.”