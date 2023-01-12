Wright State at Green Bay: What to know about tonight’s game

Will Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach and College Basketball Hall of Famer Bo Ryan, is 15-57 in his third season at Green Bay.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 9.7

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.4

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 11.8

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.4

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 18.3

Probable Green Bay starters

Cade Meyer 6-8 So. F 11.6

Clarence Cummings III 6-5 So. F 9.9

Zae Blake 6-1 So. G 10.3

Randy Tucker 6-4 Jr. G 7.3

Garren Davis 6-4 Jr. G 5.7

About Wright State: The Raiders haven’t swept the Wisconsin teams on the road since 2012-13 when they beat Green Bay in double overtime and Milwaukee by 15. They’ve had eight splits since then and have gone 0-2 twice. … They already have three Horizon League home losses in four games, and they have much ground to make up. Milwaukee and Northern Kentucky are 5-1, Youngstown State, Cleveland State and Oakland 4-2 and Purdue Fort Wayne 3-3. … Nagy was able to play Noel and Braun a combined 57 minutes in the 75-73 loss to Oakland on Sunday. Small lineups make getting two “bigs” on the floor difficult. It’s the second-most minutes this year for those two. They played 60 against Western Kentucky, which has a 7-5 center. … Braun made the HL all-newcomer team last year, and Noel figures to be a lock this season. He’s had three straight double-doubles: 14 points and 15 rebounds against Oakland and IUPUI and 18 points and 17 boards against Detroit Mercy. … After averaging 26.5 points in his previous four games, Calvin was held to eight points by Oakland, only his fourth single-digit game of the season.

About Green Bay: The Phoenix brought in nine new players this year, including six college transfers, but it hasn’t seemed to have done much good. GB was picked 10th in the HL preseason poll, ahead of only IUPUI, and has lost seven straight games. Its only wins came against IUPUI and Kansas City. Its losses have been to Utah Valley, Queens University (N.C.), which just started the four-year transition from Division II to D-I, and St. Thomas (Minn.), which made the unusual jump from Division III to D-I in 2021. … The Phoenix is scoring just 59.9 points per game while giving up 76.0 and has the worst scoring margin in the league. … The school may have been a bit hasty in the firing of Linc Darner, who went 92-80 in five years with three top-four finishes in the HL along with a league tourney title and trip to the NCAA tourney in 2016. He’s now an assistant at High Point.

Next game: The Raiders play at Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday. They have four straight home games after that, beginning with a visit from league co-favorite Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.