Wright State at Milwaukee: What you need to know about tonight’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-7 Jr. F 6.7

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 17.6

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 20.6

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.7

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 14.0

Probable Milwaukee starters

Moses Bol 7-1 Sr. G 1.5

Tafari Simms 6-7 Jr. F 6.9

DeAndre Gholston 6-5 Jr. G 14.9

Patrick Baldwin Jr. 6-9 Fr. G 12.1

Jordan Lathon 6-4 Jr. G 7.6

About Wright State: The Raiders, who went 10 of 14 on free throws at Green Bay on Wednesday, currently have the second-best percentage in team history at 76.0. The record of 76.4% was set in 2016-17. Calvin leads the way at 86% with Holden at 81% and Basile 76.4. Though they’re connecting at a high rate, they’re just fifth in the league. Oakland is first at 79.7%, and five HL teams entered the week in the top 30 nationally. … Wright State receiving votes in the CollegeInsider.com mid-major Top 25. Cleveland State is ranked 13th and Oakland 16th. … The Raiders struggled in the first meeting with the Panthers. Nagy was home with COVID-19, and they trailed by 11 with 16 minutes left before going on a 20-4 run and winning, 80-75. … Holden notched 22 points. He has a league-best 16 games with at least 20 points. … The Raiders are getting their share of national TV exposure. After tonight’s ESPNU appearance and the Oakland game at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, on ESPN2, they will have been featured in three of the league’s five games on ESPN channels. … The Raiders have the top-scoring offense in league play, averaging 78.5 points while shooting a league-best 50.5%. They have three 90-point games, while no other team has more than one. … Wright State and Milwaukee are the only HL teams on pace to play all 22 league games this season.

About Milwaukee: The Panthers are coming off a dismal 75-39 home loss to Northern Kentucky on Wednesday. They were 15 of 55 from the field and 5 of 25 on 3′s, and no player reached double figures in their sixth straight defeat. … They were picked to finish fourth in the league with Gholston being named preseason second-team all-league. … Baldwin Jr., a top-five national recruit, returned to action last weekend after missing eight games because of an ankle injury. He hasn’t had the impact many anticipated when he chose to play for his father over offers from Duke and other powers …He’s shooting 34.4% from the field and 26.6% on 3′s. He only played in two games as a high school senior before an ankle issue ended his season. But he did help the USA U-19 team win a gold medal in Riga, Latvia, last summer. He averaged 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists as the team beat France by two in the finals and went 7-0. … Moses Bol is from the Sudan and is the cousin of NBA legend Manute Bol and current NBA player Bol Bol. The 7-6 Manute Bol, who played from 1985-95 and is second all-time in blocked shots, passed away at age 47 in 2010.

Next game: The Raiders host Northern Kentucky at noon Sunday.