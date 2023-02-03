Wright State at Robert Morris: What to know about Saturday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Blake Sisley 6-9 So. F 2.8

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.6

Alex Huibregtse 6-3 So. G 7.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.4

Trey Calvin 6-0 Sr. G 20.2

Probable Robert Morris starters

Kahliel Spear 6-7 Sr. F 16.0

Stephaun Walker 6-7 Fr. F 6.0

Enoch Cheeks 6-3 Jr. G 16.3

Jackson Last 6-5 Sr. G 5.3

Josh Corbin 6-3 Jr. G 11.4

About Wright State: The Raiders played their first triple-overtime game since becoming a D-I team in 1988 in Thursday’s loss to Youngstown State. They’ve had six double-OT games, including a loss to Davidson this season. They’re 3-2 in the others, losing to George Mason in 1988-89 and Butler in 1998-99 but beating Butler in 2001-02, Green Bay in 2012-13 and Cleveland State in 2016-17. ... Calvin wasn’t a one-man show against YSU, but it sure seemed that way in the first half and the three overtimes. He scored 17 of his team’s first 23 points. He was held without a point the rest of the half, but he still out-scored his teammates, 17-12. He had 20 of his 44 points in the three overtimes. He’s averaging 23.8 points in his last 12 games. … Noel was held without a field goal in the first half, making it five straight halves without a bucket. But he scored nine after halftime, and his 15 rebounds give him 120 in the last 10 games. … … Nagy will have to navigate the Robert Morris game with some tired pups. Not only did Calvin play 53 of a possible 55 minutes, but Finke played 51 minutes, Noel 48 and Huibregtse 43.

About Robert Morris: The Colonials had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 65-52 home loss to Northern Kentucky on Thursday. Cheeks had 20 points and Spear 17 points and 10 rebounds. … The Colonials were 0-4 against Wright State in their first two years in the league but coasted to an 80-59 win at the Nutter Center on Dec. 1. Spear had 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting. He scored 30 with 11 rebounds in a Jan. 29 win over Oakland to earn his first HL player of the week award. He transferred from Bucknell before last season and is taking a fifth year of eligibility this season. He’s already made the program’s 1,000-point, 500-rebound club. … The Pittsburgh school, which went 8-24 in 2021-22, was picked eighth in the HL preseason poll with Spear being named second-team all-league.

Next game: The Raiders host IUPUI at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will hold Senior Night in their final regular-season home game against Northern Kentucky at 9 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.