Wright State at UIC: What to know about Saturday’s game

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-7 Jr. F 7.4

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 18.4

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 19.6

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 9.3

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 13.4

Probable UIC starters

Damaria Franklin 6-3 Jr. G 17.0

Filip Skobalj 6-7 Fr. F 6.9

Kevin Johnson 6-0 Sr. G 13.4

Zion Griffin 6-6 Jr. F 10.9

Jace Carter 6-5 Fr. G 5.7

About Wright State: The Raiders gained ground in the Horizon League standings after first-place Oakland suffered his first loss Thursday, falling at Milwaukee, 88-78. The Grizzlies are 7-1, while Cleveland State took a 7-1 record into its home game against Youngstown State on Friday. … The Raiders have won the last three meetings with UIC, including a 90-72 decision at home Jan. 6, and are 8-4 in the series under Nagy. Holden had 26 points, Basile 20 and Calvin 19 in the first meeting. … Holden was held under double-figures for only the second this season against IUPUI, scoring eight, while Calvin had seven and Finke four, but Nagy was pleased with all three stalwarts for their unselfishness in not forcing shots. … Braun rejoined the team for Thursday’s game one day after his father’s funeral, and the Fenwick grad chipped in seven points on 3-of-6 shooting before fouling out. … In about a 13-minute span from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second half, Wright State outscored IUPUI, 32-5, making 14 of 19 shots while holding its host to 3-of-15 shooting with seven turnovers. … The Raiders have gone 22 of 56 on 3′s in their last three games, pushing their percentage to 30.8.

About UIC: The Flames are coming off a 74-70 overtime loss at home to Northern Kentucky. They led by six with 3:54 to go in regulation and by four at 1:25 but couldn’t hold on. Skobalj, who had his first double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds), scored the first five points of overtime for a 70-65 lead, but the Norse scored the final nine points of the extra session for the victory. … The Flames made 13 3-pointers, one short of their season high. … Franklin has four double-doubles this season. … The Flames, who went 9-13 overall and 6-10 in the league last season, were picked eighth in the HL preseason poll. … They were coming off three straight road wins before the NKU defeat, beating IUPUI, Milwaukee and Green Bay. They had three league games cancelled earlier this season because of Covid-19 issues. … Dee Brown, known as the One-Man Fastbreak when he led Illinois to a national runner-up finish in 2005, is in his fifth year as an assistant at UIC.

Next game: The Raiders conclude a five-game road swing with a trip to Northern Kentucky at 7 p.m. Tuesday.