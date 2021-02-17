Wright State baseball team ready to take on all comers

“Some people think I’m a little crazy,” he said. “But for one, our guys will always get to remember playing at some of these facilities. And two, they’ve always thrived in those environments.

“They come in with a little chip on their shoulders, feeling like they’ve been overlooked. They want to play these big teams.”

They certainly capitalized in 2020. Though they were only 6-9 before being shut down by the virus, they knocked off No. 1 Louisville and won two of three games against No. 11 Tennessee.

The NCAA has given all athletes a free year of eligibility, and the Raiders, who have won five of the last 10 Horizon League titles, could be dangerous again since they’ll have all but one player back from last season.

Thirdbaseman Tyler Black was named first-team all-league as a freshman in 2019, hitting .353 with 41 RBIs and 23 extra-base hits. The Canadian also had 38 walks, and PerfectGame.org, which bills itself as the world’s largest baseball scouting service, named him its preseason conference player of the year.

Second-basement Damon Dues, a Vandalia product, hit .316 in 2020 and .307 in the Raiders’ last full season — which produced a 42-17 record and regular-season title — with 41 RBIs. He also had 28 steals in 35 tries.

Center fielder Quincy Hamilton of Centerville is coming off a .357 season.

And firstbaseman and designatedhitter Zane Harris batted .284 and was seventh with 27 RBIs in 2019.

“Tyler was a freshman All-American and is a great player for us,” Sogard said. “Damon is kind of our sparkplug. He’ll be a top-of-the-lineup guy and a tough out.

“Damon and Quincy turned down professional baseball to come back. Quincy is a really good hitter with good speed. He’s great in the outfield.

“And Zane is a consistent left-handed bat. He’s got some power. He’s just real mature at the plate.”

The Raiders lost one top pitcher when Aaron Ernst had to undergo Tommy John surgery. But former closer Jake Schrand will move the top of the rotation after posting ERAs of 0.82 and1.26 the last two seasons with 29 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.

“He probably was our MVP (in 2019). In all the games we won, he had a huge credit in that,” Sogard said. “His power is up to 97 (m.p.h.), and he’s got a good breaking ball.

“He’s a competitive kid. On the day he’s pitching, you don’t talk to him. You just let him do his thing.”

Rounding out the rotation are Austin Cline, who is repeating his senior season, and Bradley Brehmer, who was drafted out of high school and is in his third year as a starter.

The league adjusted its schedule to four weekend games instead of three, and teams will play 40 times overall, 10 more than in 2019.

The four-team league tourney will be May 28-29 at the site of the No. 1 seed.

“On paper, compared to other years, these guys may not have the innings of experience, but they’re older. It seems like this group has been together for years,” Sogard said.

“They mesh really well together. The team chemistry is the best we’ve ever had since I’ve been in the program.”