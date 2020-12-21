Wright State basketball: Basile, thrust into starting role, leads way for Raiders

Love had 26 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high six assists. Sophomore wings Tanner Holden and Jaylon Hall chipped in 15 points apiece.

Wright State finished the game on a 22-10 run over the final 6:30. Detroit helped the cause with two late technicals.

But even without fans in the stands, winning on the road is never easy.

The Raiders (4-1, 2-0 Horizon League) scored the first nine points of the second half to build a 44-32 edge with 17:58 to go. The Titans (1-5, 0-2), though, made it 51-all with 11 minutes left.

A three-point play by Love broke a 60-60 tie with 7:28 remaining, and Wright State never trailed again.

Bul Koul scored 21 points and Matt Johnson 20 for the Titans, picked to finish ninth in the 12-team conference.

All-league guard Antoine Davis was 0 of 9 in the first half and 0 of 5 on 3′s. The 6-1 junior didn’t score until the 15:30 mark of the second half.

He finished with 10 points. But he was 3 of 18 from the field and 0 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Davis set an NCAA freshman record with 132 treys and then amassed 101 last season, but he’s 5 of 48 on 3′s this season.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Green Bay at Wright State, 4 p.m., ESPN3, ESPN+/106.5