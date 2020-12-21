Wright State basketball: Basile, thrust into starting role, leads way for Raiders

Wright State coach Scott Nagy has talked throughout the preseason about his team’s quality back-ups, saying he’s never had a deeper team in his five years running the program.
That was on display in an 85-72 victory over Detroit Mercy on Sunday. Sophomore wing Tim Finke, who was averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds going into the weekend, sat out the game with an undisclosed injury, but the Raiders still managed to thrive without him.
Center Grant Basile, thrust into the starting lineup for the first time this season, scored 16 first-half points and finished with 21 to go with eight rebounds as the Raiders won their fourth straight game and for the 13th time in the last 15 matchups in the series.
Basile fell just short of his career high of 23. The 6-foot-9 sophomore was paired with 6-8 senior Loudon Love, and the Titans couldn’t contend with the Raiders’ size.
Love had 26 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high six assists. Sophomore wings Tanner Holden and Jaylon Hall chipped in 15 points apiece.
Wright State finished the game on a 22-10 run over the final 6:30. Detroit helped the cause with two late technicals.
But even without fans in the stands, winning on the road is never easy.
The Raiders (4-1, 2-0 Horizon League) scored the first nine points of the second half to build a 44-32 edge with 17:58 to go. The Titans (1-5, 0-2), though, made it 51-all with 11 minutes left.
A three-point play by Love broke a 60-60 tie with 7:28 remaining, and Wright State never trailed again.
Bul Koul scored 21 points and Matt Johnson 20 for the Titans, picked to finish ninth in the 12-team conference.
All-league guard Antoine Davis was 0 of 9 in the first half and 0 of 5 on 3′s. The 6-1 junior didn’t score until the 15:30 mark of the second half.
He finished with 10 points. But he was 3 of 18 from the field and 0 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Davis set an NCAA freshman record with 132 treys and then amassed 101 last season, but he’s 5 of 48 on 3′s this season.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Green Bay at Wright State, 4 p.m., ESPN3, ESPN+/106.5