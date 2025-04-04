Wright State basketball: Callaghan staying put, optimistic about next year

He’s grateful for what he has. He’s happy where he is.

“One of the biggest things is the relationships I have with the coaching staff and the guys that are here. I really do love Wright State. I love the community. I love the fan base. We packed the house more than anyone in the league (averaging an HL-best 4,148 fans). I love that,” he said.

“I want to be a part of something where we turn the program around to what it was a few years ago — back to when we were winning regular-season and tournament championships. That’s what I came here for, and that’s what I want to leave here doing.”

The Raiders have lost their top four scorers: Brandon Noel, Alex Huibregtse, Keaton Norris and Jack Doumbia. Top sub Drey Carter also left, as did reserve Ben Southerland.

A Wright State recruit, Alter’s Brady Conner, opted out of his letter-of-intent and signed with Mercyhurst.

Doumbia has found a new home at Towson (Md.).

Huibregtse is drawing interest from home state Wisconsin along with other major schools, according to Badgernotes.com.

Robert Morris, which won the league regular-season and tourney title — and gave second-seeded Alabama a tough test in the NCAA tourney (the game was tied with seven minutes to go before Bama prevailed, 90-81) — had its ENTIRE STARTING LINEUP enter the transfer portal.

That includes player of the year Alvaro Folgueiras, who averaged 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne lost Jalen Jackson, who averaged a league-high 19.2 points. Milwaukee lost its top scorer in Themus Fulks (14.6 average) and the HL’s leading rebounder in Jamichael Stillwell (10.7 per game).

Green Bay’s troubled Anthony Roy, who averaged 25.7 points but played just 11 games because of injuries and disciplinary reasons, is transferring.

Detroit Mercy lost top scorer Orlando Lovejoy (16.3 per game), and Youngstown State shot-blocking specialist, 7-3 Gabe Dynes, also is moving on.

The league has lost is top three rebounders and three of its top four scorers — and the program-hopping may not be done.

The 30-day window for the transfer portal started March 23.

“There’s no better time to get opportunities than right now,” Callaghan said. “You think 10 years back, and this would have been crazy if you told someone they’d go to four different schools in four years. Nowadays, it’s common.

“But you can’t really blame a kid who’s just trying to better himself.”

The turnover has left the Raiders with just six returning players, including Callaghan: 6-6 senior Michael Imariagbe, 6-5 junior Logan Woods, 6-6 sophomore Andrea Holden and a pair of redshirt freshmen, 6-10 Ayden Davis and 6-8 Alex Bruskotter.

“We have a lot coming back. I don’t think people realize that. There’s a lot of talent in our locker room,” Callaghan said.

“We all have super tight chemistry. We’re all working in the gym, and we have high hopes for next season. It might seem like the sky is falling with a lot of pieces leaving, but our connectivity has never been higher than right now.”

Callaghan figures to be a team leader because of his developing skill set and maturity.

He started the last nine games and averaged 10.8 points while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.5% from 3.

For the season, he finished tied for sixth in scoring (6.7 per game), fourth in 3-point shooting (37.2%) and second in foul shooting (80.5%).

He credits his coaches and teammates for believing in him even before seeing any results on the floor.

He wants to do the same for others.

“I feel like I have the trust of the guys in the locker room and the coaching staff. And I’m looking forward to getting to know any guy that steps into our program,” he said.