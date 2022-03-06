Wright State basketball: Calvin playing at high level despite no postseason honors

“He’s such a good, little player. And he was probably a little chafed that he didn’t get on some all-league team,” coach Scott Nagy said

“There’s so many good players in the league this year. Had we lost one less game and won one more game (and finished first instead of fourth), he would’ve been on there, and Grant Basile would’ve been first team.

“To the victor go the spoils. That’s what happens. But what a year he’s had.”

He’s averaging 14 points and leads the team in assists (3.2) and steals (1.5). And though he has the ball in his hands more than any Raider, he has only the third-most turnovers (2.1).

“The jump he’s made from last year to this year was tremendous. … You look at the last two games, what he’s done in the second half, I don’t think he’s missed a shot,” Nagy said.

Calvin had 13 of his 18 points in the second half in a comeback win against Robert Morris in the regular-season finale and 13 of his 16 to fuel a rally in a victory over Oakland in the HL quarterfinals Thursday.

“He’s so quick. His crossover is fantastic,” Basile said. “He gets in that lane, and he’s done a great job working on that little mid-range elevation — that floater or fadeaway, whichever one in the paint the defense gives him.

“He made so many plays for us down the stretch (against Oakland). He just draws people in the paint. And when you’ve got your point guard drawing two in the lane, that’s always good for your team.”

Earning bigger role: Andrew Welage, a 6-6 sophomore from Greensburg, Ind., played a season-high 27 minutes against Oakland and responded by tying his career high of 11 points (he’d done it twice before) on 4-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 6 on 3′s.

He also didn’t commit a turnover and is earning the trust of his coaches.

“Basically, he’s a freshman. He didn’t play that much last year (appearing in 11 games),” Nagy said. “He’s been up and down. He’s had good games and other games where he’s struggled.

“But in a game like (Oakland), for him to get those minutes, I’m mostly happy for him. And so are the players. They’re thrilled for him.”

Favorites advance: The top-four seeds reached the semifinals for the 10th time in the last 16 years.

The league handed out double-byes in 12 of those years, meaning the top two seeds earned automatic spots in the semis.

But the path to Indianapolis is clearly paved through high finishes in the standings.

No. 1 seed Cleveland State, No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne, No. 3 Northern Kentucky and No. 4 Wright State were no doubt helped by having home games in the quarterfinals.

Making some noise: The Raiders had one of their smaller crowds of the year at 2,873, but it was the loudest by far this season — especially during the 20-0 run that flipped the game from what seemed like a sure defeat.

“They definitely willed us to that win. They got REAL loud,” junior Tanner Holden said. “I hope a bunch of them come to Indy.”

Nagy does, too

“I would expect we’d have the most fans there,” he said.

“They were great. You’ve got to give them something to yell about, but they were great once we got going.”

MONDAY’S GAME

Wright State vs. Cleveland State, 7 p.m., ESPNU, 980