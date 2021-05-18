dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright State men’s basketball adds assistant coach

Wright State head coach Scott Nagy, center, and the coaching staff watch their team play Green Bay during a men's basketball game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED
Wright State head coach Scott Nagy, center, and the coaching staff watch their team play Green Bay during a men's basketball game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED

Sports | Updated 18 minutes ago
By Marcus Hartman

Wright State men’s basketball has added Dan Bere to head coach Scott Nagy’s staff.

An Indiana grad, Bere spent the past seven seasons at Jacksonville University.

ExploreWSU receives upgraded financial rating

Before that, he spent one season at Butler and eight at Purdue-Fort Wayne.

He was an analyst for the Bulldogs and primarily worked with guards at JU and PFW.

“Dan is a great fit for our program,” Nagy said in a release. “He is familiar with how we operate and brings plenty of ties to the Midwest.

“He has high character and will be a great addition to our culture both on and off the floor. We are proud to have him join the Raider family.”

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top