Wright State men’s basketball adds assistant coach

Wright State men’s basketball has added Dan Bere to head coach Scott Nagy’s staff.
An Indiana grad, Bere spent the past seven seasons at Jacksonville University.
Before that, he spent one season at Butler and eight at Purdue-Fort Wayne.
He was an analyst for the Bulldogs and primarily worked with guards at JU and PFW.
“Dan is a great fit for our program,” Nagy said in a release. “He is familiar with how we operate and brings plenty of ties to the Midwest.
“He has high character and will be a great addition to our culture both on and off the floor. We are proud to have him join the Raider family.”