X

Wright State basketball: Holden named Horizon League Player of the Week

Wright State guard Tanner Holden drops in two against Green Bay during a men's basketball game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED
Wright State guard Tanner Holden drops in two against Green Bay during a men's basketball game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED

Sports | 1 hour ago
By John Boyle

Wright State sophomore Tanner Holden on Monday was named Horizon League Player of the Week.

Holden, a 6-foot-6 guard, scored 18 and 19 points, respectively, in the Raiders’ two wins over Green Bay over the weekend.

Holden recorded a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in a 67-53 win Saturday and tied a season high with 19 points in Sunday’s 90-77 win. He also grabbed eight boards Sunday.

Holden made 14 of 21 shots in the two wins. He’s scored in double figures in six of Raiders’ seven games.

Wright State (6-1, 4-0 Horizon) travel to Oakland for games on Friday and Saturday.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.