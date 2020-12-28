Wright State basketball: Holden named Horizon League Player of the Week

Wright State sophomore Tanner Holden on Monday was named Horizon League Player of the Week.
Holden, a 6-foot-6 guard, scored 18 and 19 points, respectively, in the Raiders’ two wins over Green Bay over the weekend.
Holden recorded a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in a 67-53 win Saturday and tied a season high with 19 points in Sunday’s 90-77 win. He also grabbed eight boards Sunday.
Holden made 14 of 21 shots in the two wins. He’s scored in double figures in six of Raiders’ seven games.
Wright State (6-1, 4-0 Horizon) travel to Oakland for games on Friday and Saturday.