Wright State basketball: Imariagbe happy just to rebound, let others score

Forward Mike Imariagbe averaged 11.4 points and 8.5 rebounds last season for Houston Christian, which finished a dreary 6-23. He entered the portal in hopes of playing for a winner in his final two years, but it was a painful process.

“I was talking to schools, but most of the schools that were reaching out to me, they’d call and sometimes wait two weeks before they’d call me back,” he said.

“Some schools I just wasn’t interested in, and other schools wanted me to commit before I got a visit. They wanted me to commit on the spot — before I even had a chance to see the school! That wasn’t my cup of tea.”

Once he heard from Wright State coach Clint Sargent, he warmed to the Raiders’ professional approach.

“I went on my visit, and I actually enjoyed it,” he said. “Ohio and the environment and the people here — it’s very different from Houston because Houston has a lot going on, and Ohio is way calmer. But I like it.

“When I first met my teammates, they had a good work ethic. Coach (Sargent) was telling me how they were working out three times a day. That’s something I wasn’t used to with my other teammates.

“The facilities were great. The hospitality was great. I just felt comfortable coming here. I made my decision (to commit) the next day.”

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Imariagbe (pronounced Ee-MAR-ee-bay) is just what the Raiders have needed — an athletic frontcourt player who can rebound and defend.

He played just under 13 minutes in the Wilmington exhibition and pulled down 10 boards while scoring six points.

“Since I’ve gotten older, I’m starting to think more on the court. As a freshman, I just wanted to score, score, score. But I realized I have so much more to my game than just scoring,” he said.

“I’m improving in all areas — passing, communication, IQ-wise and making plays off the ball.”

At Houston Christian, which plays in the DivisionI Southland Conference, he had 11 double-doubles, including a 26-point, 21-rebound night.

“He has incredible hands,” Sargent said. “His timing on rebounding and his ability to rebound out of his space is really good. And he’s bought in.

“He’s a humble kid, plays extremely hard, and I love that he really wants to win. He didn’t do that at his previous school, and he really wants to be part of a winning program.”

The Houston native had spent two years at DivisionIII McMurry in Abilene, Texas, yet didn’t realize he was starting at the sport’s lowest rung.

“Coming out of high school, I didn’t really know much about college basketball or the levels. When I first got to D-III, I wasn’t thinking I should be D-I. I just wanted to play basketball and be the best player on the team.

“When I got to my sophomore year, that’s when I matured, and decided I wanted to move up a level.”

He went to a junior college for a year but blew out his knee and never played. He then landed at Houston Christian, where, he admitted, hoops became drudgery with the repeated losses.

They fell to McNeese by 51 and BYU by 47 and dropped their final seven games. Players just wanted the season to end.

That’s why he’s stoked to be a Raider.

“I’ve noticed we’ve got a lot of great scorers — especially shooters who are efficient,” Imariagbe said. “I don’t really need to score. I’ll just do my job, go get rebounds and try to make extra (hustle) plays.”

Imariage — who already has a degree in interdisciplinary studies and is pursuing his MBA in health care management — hasn’t done everything perfectly but is able to handle criticism when he doesn’t.

“It’s a brand-new locker room, and he came in and made a good first impression in July. But he ran out of gas, and we gave him some feedback. His teammates gave some feedback. He took it in and had an unbelievable August,” Sargent said.

“So, right away, he was saying to his teammates: ‘I respect what you guys are telling me. I’m going to take it in and learn from it.’ And he’s had a great fall.”

MONDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPNU, 101.5, 1410