Wright State basketball: Love becomes program’s all-time leading rebounder in big win over Bowling Green

Tanner Holden had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, Jaylon Hall 17 points (tying his career high) and five assists, Grant Basile 12 points and nine rebounds and Tim Finke 10 points and six boards.

The Raiders went to their twin-tower lineup often, pairing the 6-8, 255-pound Love with the 6-9, 240-pound Basile.

“Playing Loudon and Grant together was a little bit of a problem for them,” Nagy said. “They just didn’t have the size to deal with both of them. That really hurt them in the first half.

“In the second half, as much as you try to fight human nature, it’s hard not to lose your intensity when you’re up by that much.”

Justin Turner, a two-time first-team All-MAC guard, went 4 of 13 from the field for 13 points, about 10 below his average. And Trey Diggs, averaging 14 off the bench, went scoreless for BG (4-2).

“Obviously, I like scoring points, and that’s great. But I’m always more focused on defense,” Nagy said. “That’s what I’m most pleased with. That’s a really good offensive team.”

Love, who has 920 career rebounds, downplayed his record, but passing the legendary Bill Edwards and doing it just three games into his senior year is quite a feat.

“I found a home at Wright State, so it means a lot to be in the record books. Now, I can stop crashing (the boards),” he said, jokingly of course.

Asked where he developed his rebounding prowess, Love said: “I always had a feel because I was around the hoop at a young age. Initially, it was more about my size. But as I’ve progressed and lost some weight — and got into better basketball shape — it was more just wanting to get it.

“You can see games where, at least on film, there were certain plays where I could have gotten the rebound, but I either wasn’t going hard enough or my motor wasn’t working. I’ve just been trying to be more consistent on that aspect. I’ve never been one to keep a tally in my head, but I can tell a difference between when I’m going for a rebound or I’m just letting them come to me.”

Love is on pace to set the program records for career and single-season rebounding averages. He’s at 9.4 and 12.7, respectively.

“You consider all the really good players who have played here, and for him to do that and still have most of his senior year to play, I think it’s because of a couple things: No. 1, it’s a testament to the kind of man he is, how hard he works. When he came in here, he weighed 320 pounds. He lost all that weight and got himself in shape,” Nagy said.

“And (No. 2,) most people, if you haven’t gone against him, don’t realize how good an athlete he is, how quick he is, for his size. He just has a great nose for the ball and great hands. That entire combination makes him a really good rebounder.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Detroit Mercy, 2 p.m., ESPN3, 106.5