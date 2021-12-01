Wright State basketball: Nagy searching for answers on defense

Last year, they surrendered a league-low 67.4 per game.

They were 16th in the country in defensive efficiency in 2020-21 at .912 points per possession. But they’re allowing 1.093 this season.

That may not seem like a huge difference, but they’ve plummeted to 319th out of 358 Division-I teams.

“I’d say right now (the players) have head knowledge of what the defense is supposed to be like. They can all give you the right answers. But they don’t have the heart about it,” Nagy said.

“They’re more interested in the other end, which really hasn’t been any good, either.”

The Raiders (1-5) start Horizon League play with a trip to Purdue Fort Wayne (3-3) on Thursday. And Nagy said on his post-game radio show after a third-straight loss in the Naples Invitational last week that it may be time to try a zone defense.

But while Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim has become a coaching legend with his zone, and Baylor’s Scott Drew won a national title last season with an assortment of them, Nagy comes from the Bobby Knight school of strict man-to-man defense.

“I’d probably say there are times when it would be good to do that. But it’s never really been who I am and how we’ve been successful in terms of what we do,” he said.

“You talk about the head and heart — I think the players would know my heart wouldn’t be in that. I don’t really believe in it. And if I don’t believe in it, I can’t sell it.”

Nagy and the Raiders knew they’d have a hard time replacing two-time league player of the year Loudon Love. But they probably didn’t believe the adjustment period would last THIS long.

The 6-foot-8, 255-pound Love was a space eater in the lane, and his 138 career blocks are a program record.

“We’re still figuring out what not having Loudon around looks like,” Nagy said. “Defensively, we’ve given up WAY too many layups. It’s been a layup line against our defense. That’s the thing that has to change.”

The Raiders finished eighth in the eight-team Naples tourney, but they were short-handed with guard Alex Huibregtse and forward Riley Voss out with undisclosed injuries.

“We’ve got a deep bench if we’re healthy,” said Nagy, who expects Voss back this week but not Huibregtse. “Those are two of our best shooters for sure, and we’re certainly not shooting the ball very well.”

Nagy gave 6-foot freshman guard Keaton Norris the starting nod all three games in the event. He averaged 28 minutes per game and had totals of three points, six assists and four turnovers.

“We love Keaton. He’s not shooting the ball well, but we’re not worried about that. He’s tough,” Nagy said.

“The only thing I don’t like — and it has nothing to do with him — is playing him and (6-foot) Trey Calvin together. It just makes us so small. I thought it impacted our defense and impacted our rebounding. We’re going to try to play bigger.”

That may mean a move to the starting lineup for 6-9 freshman A.J. Braun, a Fenwick High School graduate. He saw his first action in Naples and scored 22 points in three games.

Nagy hopes putting Braun on the floor with 6-9 Grant Basile will mean more contested shots by opponents.

“Offensively, he’s a good player. He’s way behind defensively. That’s what’s got to change for him. And he knows that’s our focus,” Nagy said.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 103.9