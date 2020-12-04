X

Wright State basketball: Raiders fall at home in season opener

Wright State guard Tanner Holden goes to the hoop against Marshall forward Jannson Williams during a men's basketball game at the Nutter Center on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED
Wright State guard Tanner Holden goes to the hoop against Marshall forward Jannson Williams during a men's basketball game at the Nutter Center on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED

Sports | 2 hours ago
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer

FAIRBORN — Wright State led by as many as 13 points in the first half and by 10 with 16 minutes to go. But visiting Marshall rode a second-half surge to an 80-64 victory Thursday.

Both teams looked ragged, having had multiple players miss extended time during preseason practice because of COVID-19.

A Tanner Holden jumper capped a 9-0 run to give the Raiders (0-1) a 45-35 lead. But the Thundering Herd (2-0) raced in front, 48-47, at 12:09 on a put-back by Taevion Kinsey for its first lead since the opening minutes.

The lead just kept growing from there. A dunk by Kinsey, an All-Conference USA guard, made it 60-49 with 7:21 to go.

The Herd, picked third in the league preseason poll, outscored the Raiders, 25-4, in that span and never let the home team get closer than four after that. Kinsey had a game-high 31 points.

Senior center Loudon Love had 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Raiders. Sophomore Trey Calvin, making his starting debut at point guard, had a team-high 16 points and three steals.

