Wright State basketball: Raiders fall at home in season opener

Both teams looked ragged, having had multiple players miss extended time during preseason practice because of COVID-19.

A Tanner Holden jumper capped a 9-0 run to give the Raiders (0-1) a 45-35 lead. But the Thundering Herd (2-0) raced in front, 48-47, at 12:09 on a put-back by Taevion Kinsey for its first lead since the opening minutes.