Wright State basketball: Raiders have ‘good team win’ against Cleveland State

They had a 43-40 edge on Western Kentucky and fell, 91-84.

They led Green Bay, 44-40, and lost, 88-77.

They led Milwaukee, 41-36, and succumbed, 91-83.

“We know there’s been a pattern that we’ve had a lead in the first half and then it gets away from us,” center A.J. Braun said. “I think it shows growth, that we’re learning.

“We’re starting to figure it out — staying together and doing our thing in the second half.”

The Raiders held the visitors to 32.6% shooting after halftime and 38.9 for the game in rolling to an 82-70 victory.

It’s only the second time they’ve held a Division-I opponent under 74 points (they beat Illinois State, 74-49).

“To hold them to 32% was big for us,” coach Scott Nagy said.

Asked what he said at halftime about second-half letdowns, he replied: “They know that. It’s not something I have to bring up. There’s no reason to put it in their head.

“What we talked about is making sure, since they had the ball first, don’t let them score. Whatever you have to do, don’t let them score. It’s not rocket science. That’s the way they have to think. And if they do score, don’t let them score again.”

Braun muscled his way to a pair of baskets to push the lead to 43-36, and then Trey Calvin took over. He made a bucket and a 3 to push the score to 51-40 with 16 minutes to go.

The Raiders were never threatened again in improving to 7-8 overall and 2-2 in the Horizon League.

They had 22 assists on 33 baskets. And if not for committing 13 of their 18 turnovers in the second half, they might have had an even more resounding victory.

Brandon Noel started 7 of 7 and had 15 points in the first 18 minutes. He finished with 24 on 10-of-12 shooting and also had nine rebounds.

Calvin had 20 points, and Braun 16 on 8-of-9 shooting.

Alex Huibregtse had nine points and a career-high eight assists.

Tanner Holden had seven rebounds, six assists and five points but also six turnovers.

Nagy lauded the inside play of Noel and Braun and added of Calvin: “In the first half, he didn’t score a lot of points, and sometimes that can impact him, and it just didn’t. Trey, defensively, was locked in. He did what we asked him to do.

“I’m also proud of Tanner because he didn’t have a great game, but he was engaged the entire game and didn’t let that bother him.

“There were just a lot of good things out there. It was a good team win, nobody caring who’s getting the credit.”

The Raiders started 11 of 12 from the field and took a 25-10 lead with 12:27 to go in the half.

The Vikings (10-6, 3-2) tied it, 25-25, and the crowd of 3,572 began to squirm. But Wright State never let up, making 33 of 55 shots overall for 60%.

NO SHOES: Nagy coached the game, which was broadcast nationally on ESPN2, barefooted to raise awareness for the Christian charity Samaritan’s Feet.

“I got started with it because of our (21-year-old) daughter Naika, who we adopted from Haiti. I’m just trying to help her country,” Nagy said.

“Samaritan’s Feet just did their 10-millionth shoe back in October and had a big celebration, and they’re on to their next 10 million.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 1 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410