Wright State basketball: Raiders waiting for 3′s to start falling

But he’s been troubled by at least one facet of his play, and he let that irritation seep out in the Central State game Saturday.

The 6-foot-8 junior forward shot a slick 40% from 3 last season, going 32 of 80, but he was just 1 for 13 through four games this year.

He then missed his first one against the Marauders, and when he finally connected on a 3 from the wing a little later, he tossed his hands in the air as if to say, “It’s about time.”

“It was a little sigh of relief,” he admitted afterward. “I’m just frustrated with the way I’m shooting it right now.

“Hopefully, (the slump) doesn’t stick long term — and I don’t think it will — but it’s something I’m working on every single day.”

He added: “I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did. Looking back on it, I should have been happy I made one.”

His teammates, while they may not outwardly show it, have been just as vexed.

The 3-2 Raiders finished ninth in the nation in 3-point shooting last year at 38.3%. So far this year (small sample size), they’re 280th out of 355 teams at 29.4%.

Opponents are hitting 37%.

Against DivisionII CSU, they went 4 of 18 in the first half. After making six straight to start the second half, they finished with four consecutive misses.

Still, the 35.7% night was their best showing this season.

“We have a very good shooting team. I’m going to continue to say it,” first-year coach Clint Sargent said.

“Keaton Norris is a very good shooter. Andrew Welage is a very good shooter. Brandon is a proven 40% 3-point shooter. Alex Huibregtse is a good shooter. Drey Carter is a good shooter. Logan Woods … It’s just a matter of time before all that rhythm connects.”

Stringing 3′s together allows teams to score in bunches, of course, and the Raiders certainly could use that against a strong mid-major field at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The first of their three games is at 8 p.m. Thursday against Princeton, which has won the last three Ivy League regular-season titles and upset No. 2 seed Arizona in the 2023 NCAA tourney.

The Tigers (4-1) are shooting 40.8% from 3.

One factor that may be hindering the Raiders is the loss of 2,000-point scorers Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden. They were a priority for defenses, creating more open 3′s for others.

“Just having Trey’s gravity of how much attention he required, that alone (helped). And also with Tanner — we just had a number of really good one-on-one players,” Sargent said.

“But I think we’re getting good 3′s. To start games, we’re just a little, I’d say, frantic or unsure. The second half, we find rhythm and we’re confident, and they’re going in. I know that’ll be more consistent as we move forward.”

THURSDAY’S GAME

Myrtle Beach Invitational

Wright State vs. Princeton, 8 p.m., ESPN+, 101.5, 1410