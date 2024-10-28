Wright State basketball: Sargent admits it’s different sitting in Nagy’s seat

Explore Norris leads way as Raiders rout Wilmington

After taking a few gulps, Sargent said with a smile, “I’m still getting my coaching voice.”

The Raiders had little trouble with the DivisionIII school, racing to a 108-59 win. But that doesn’t mean it was a totally stress-free night for Sargent, who felt as if he were making his coaching debut.

True, it was only an exhibition. And he did fill in twice for coach Scott Nagy when he had COVID.

But as Sargent said afterward: “This was completely different. It’s the build up to it that’s completely different, just the weightiness of a game.

“You want your team to be right-minded and have your finger on the pulse of the staff. Just the amount of people I’m catching emotion from — and trying to make sure I’m steering that the right way — I felt that (Saturday).”

But while the stress element may have caught him by surprise, the 36-year-old Sargent was pleased to discover how comfortable he felt being in charge.

“On the sideline, in a game, competing with our players — that continues to feel very natural, which I’m incredibly thankful for,” he said.

“The camaraderie with our staff has been tremendous, and I know they have a good feel if I’m nervous, if I’m uptight. Being able to lean on those guys is a big advantage.”

While the goal was just to iron out the kinks in front of a live audience (a sparse crowd of 1,563 showed up), the Raiders showed plenty of potential while displaying a deep bench, a plethora of shooters and — wait for it — versatility on defense.

Yep, after having spent about four total possessions in something other than man-to-man in eight years under Nagy (only a slight exaggeration), the Raiders played a 2-3 match-up zone for most of the second half.

The Quakers quickly hit back-to-back 3′s, which, in years past, likely would have meant an end to the zone. But Sargent stuck with it.

Brandon Noel made a steal on Wilmington’s next trip down the floor, and the Raiders didn’t allow a point over the next four possessions.

“It’s been good in practice. We just put it in about a week and a half ago. I like it. I like some of the principles because it ties right in line with what we’re doing with our ‘man’ principles,” Sargent said.

Unlike a typical zone where a defender is responsible for an area, the match-up means one player guards the ball, and teammates rotate over to give help.

“Coach Sarge wanted to put it in just so we’re prepared for anything,” starting point guard Keaton Norris said. “It gives us something else we can show teams. It’s good we have it just in case we need it.”

The Quakers shot better in the second half (35.5%) than the first (22.2%), but Sargent has wanted a wider range of options on defense.

“We feel pretty comfortable because we’ve practiced and practiced it,” said starting wing Logan Woods. “It won’t be perfect, but the more we work on it, the better we’ll get.”

