Wright State basketball: Sargent hoping players can handle big stage, big crowd

“I want to step in with this team and not flinch emotionally, very simple. In the huddle, to a man, we’ll know who’s engaged and who’s in for the fight,” he said.

“If they make a run, I really want to get a taste and feel for that (resolve) with this team. That’s each media (timeout). I want our physicality and our emotional temperament to stay right there. That’s our focus.”

The Raiders are being paid $90,000 for the game at 7 p.m. Monday at Rupp Arena, according to athletic director Joylynn Brown.

They were paid $100,000 for playing at Indiana last season and $85,000 for the Louisville game two years ago.

UK, of course, is still considered the gold standard in the sport (sorry, Dukies), capturing eight national titles along with having the best winning percentage and most victories of all time.

They led the nation in attendance again last season at 19,928 while going 23-10.

But they’re under new management. After replacing John Calipari, who left for Arkansas, former BYU coach Mark Pope took on the pressure-packed job with the added burden of having to build an entirely new roster.

The expectations, though, haven’t changed. The Wildcats begin every year with the mentality that anything short of a Final Four appearance is a failed season.

That’s why Sargent will be looking at the intangibles from his team more than the stat sheet in gauging whether the trip was successful.

“You get a real look at how the fans (affect opponents), how the externals are, how each moment hits each guy. It’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

“It’s the highlight of being a Division-I player. You get to compete on the highest level with the highest stakes. It’s a gift and honor to get to do that.”

The Raiders were competitive before 17,222 fans at Indiana, losing 89-80 without star guard Trey Calvin. IU finished 19-14.

They upset Louisville, 73-72, before a crowd of 12,720 with Calvin hitting a game-winner at the buzzer. The Cardinals finished 8-24.

While Sargent is making his official coaching debut, he played in big-time venues while starring at South Dakota State from 2007-11.

The Jackrabbits went 0-for-4 against Minnesota but won at Iowa and Iowa State.

“That was great. I’m an Iowa guy, it’s my home state,” the Sioux City product said with a smile.

Looking long-term, he added: “I love the chance to play in these venues and be on this journey … But can we compete the same way when it’s a mundane day during the season? Can it look the same way as the opener at Rupp Arena?

“That’s the challenge, because it’s a long year.”

MONDAY’S GAME

Wright State at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPNU, 101.5, 1410